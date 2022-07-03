Longford woman granted bail after alleged theft

A Longford mother accused of entering an apartment with two men while posing as gardaí before making off with over €800 cash, jewellery and a mobile phone has been granted bail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Donna McDermott, of 4 Cluain Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford was released from custody by Judge Bernadette Owens at last week’s District Court sitting after spending the previous two and a half weeks behind bars.

The court heard Ms McDermott had been arrested and charged arising from an incident at 25 Weaver’s Hall, Market Square, Longford on June 3.

She was later charged with trespass to commit theft under Section 12 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, said the prosecution would be objecting to bail under Section 2 of the Bail Act, 1997 and O’Callaghan Rules on grounds that the defendant may not face trial or may interfere with possible witnesses relevant to the case.

Detective Garda Sean Galvin, in outlining those concerns, said gardaí were objecting to bail based on the serious nature of the charge before the court and fears the accused may commit further offences while on bail.

The court was informed the alleged offence related to three individuals, two men and a female, entering an apartment while purporting to be gardaí.

During the course of that exchange, Judge Bernadette Owens, was told it would be the State’s case that cash, totalling over €800, a mobile phone and jewellery was taken.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said there was no grounds made by the prosecution to keep her client in custody any longer ahead of any possible further hearing.

“She (Ms McDermott) has no convictions while on bail,” she said.

“This is the first time she has ever been in custody and she has been there for two and a half weeks now.”

Ms Mimnagh also said Ms McDermott was in a position to reside in her mother’s address in Drumlish and would obey by any conditions that prohibited her from entering Longford town outside of court or legal appointments.

The local solicitor was likewise keen to stress her client was innocent of the aforementioned charge until found guilty and therefore was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

In delivering her verdict, Judge Owens said she was satisfied the State had not reached the required threshold to prove that Ms McDermott would not turn up to her case if granted bail.

In terms of assessing the objections under Section 2 of the Bail Act, Judge Owens said the accused had no previous convictions while on bail and, as such, there was no evidence borne out to suggest Ms McDermott would commit any alleged further offences while on bail.

Ms McDermott was consequently granted bail subject to a number of conditions, including a 11pm to 6am curfew as well as no contact directly or indirectly with any alleged victims related to the case.

The matter is due to return before a sitting of Longford District Court on September 20, 2022.