Gardai issue appeal for information to find missing Midlands teenager
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenager missing from his home in Offaly.
John Brooklyn O'Brien, aged 16 years is missing from Tullamore, Co. Offaly since Tuesday, June 28.
John is described as being 6' 2" in height, of medium build and has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information of John Brooklyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
