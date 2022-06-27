Search

27 Jun 2022

Longford man stole €500 worth of items, court hears

Longford Courthouse.

A man is to reappear before Longford District Court next week charged with stealing jewellery and footwear from a house

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

27 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

A man is to reappear before Longford District Court next week charged with stealing jewellery and footwear from a house.

James Ring, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, appeared last week where Judge Bernadette Owens heard details of an alleged break-in which took place on November 13, 2021, at 6pm.

Sergeant Mark Mahon, for the Stated outlined the evidence, stating that the house was vacant but the owners “would be known” to the defendant, who made off with €500 worth of jewellery and footwear.

Mr Ring, who is currently serving a prison sentence and due for release next month, is also charged with causing €200 worth of damage to the back door of the home.

He pleaded not guilty. No application was made for bail.

Judge Owens accepted jurisdiction and Mr Ring was remanded in custody on consent until June 28 for hearing.

