'Positive thinking is the way forward' as Gerry Hagan takes on Longford MD role

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Gerard Hagan
Positive thinking is the way forward. Those were the words of Cllr Gerry Hagan as he accepted the chain following his election to Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District.
At the Longford MD AGM this afternoon, Cllr Hagan took over the role from Uruemu Adejinmi, who has held the position for a year.
Cllr Seamus Butler has taken on the role of Leas Cathaoirleach for the district.
For a full report, see next week's Longford Leader.
Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre users at Leinster House last week. Also pictured is manager, Breda Greaves, Garda Emma Kiernan and Senator Micheál Carrigy
An aerial view of the proposed development Longford developer Mark Cunningham is planning to bring to Athlone
