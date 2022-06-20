Report illegal substances in vape products to Gardaí, says Longford superintendent

The access that children currently have to vape products due to lack of legislation is of concern to local politicians, youth service providers and gardaí, a meeting has heard
The access that children currently have to vape products due to lack of legislation is of concern, not only to local representatives and youth service providers, but also to Gardaí and those involved in the Local Community Safety Partnership, which met on Monday.
Speaking to the Longford Leader this week, Superintendent Seamus Boyle confirmed there are even concerns that illegal substances are being sold within vaping products - an issue that was raised at the LCSP meeting by Antoinette Kinsella of the Midlands Drug & Alcohol Task Force.
Supt Boyle has assured no such complaints have been made with regard to products sold in Longford vape shops but said it is “certainly something we can look at”, encouraging anyone who comes across such illegal substances to report it immediately to Gardaí.
Regarding the need for legislation on vaping products, he added, “I support any legislation that helps protect children and vulnerable people”.
The access that children currently have to vape products due to lack of legislation is of concern to local politicians, youth service providers and gardaí, a meeting has heard
Ambitious plans to strengthen Longford’s educational infrastructure have been given a major boost with planning permission being given to carry out a significant redevelopment of Connolly Barracks
Garda Tracey Shanley, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon MD Cllr Mick Cahill, Garda Emma Kiernan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Peggy Nolan and Cllr Paul Ross
A sign appearing to show directions to Ardagh Neighbourhood Park was one of a series of apparent acts of vandalism reported in recent weeks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.