Longford woman on legal aid allowed to fly to Turkey for dental work

A woman accused of assaulting another woman in a Longford department store has been given the green light to fly to Turkey for dental treatment despite being on free legal aid at the taxpayer's expense.

Teresa Dinnegan (35) 18 Grian Ard, Longford, appeared in court last week after she, together with a female co accused was charged with assaulting another woman at Penney’s, Longford Centre on March 16.

The court had previously heard the alleged incident which involved a third female who was also charged stemmed from an alleged ongoing feud between rivalling factions.

The trio were subsequently granted bail subject to a string of conditions.

Among those in relation to Ms Dinnegan included signing on conditions, to reside at her current address, to observe a curfew, provide a mobile phone number and remain contactable.

At the time of that initial hearing back in March, Ms Dinnegan called into question the severity of her bail terms.

"I am put on a curfew and I don't know why because I was attacked in a store," she said.

At last Tuesday's court sitting, defence solicitor John Quinn said he would be applying for his client to have her bail conditions temporarily lifted to allow Ms Dinnegan jet out to Turkey from June 14 to June 23.

The court was informed the purpose of that trip was for “dental work” to be undertaken.

The State said it had no objections to those terms being adjusted with a date of July 5 being pencilled in when DPP directions are expected to be made available.