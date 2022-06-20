Longford man to plead guilty over bank theft charge

A Longford man accused of handling or possessing over €1,000 while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct is to plead guilty, last week’s sitting of Longford District Court was told
Sanni Oseize (39), 11 Rivercourt Apartments, Great Water Street, Longford, is charged with engaging in the handling or possessing property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct at Permanent TSB, Lower Main Street, Longford between December 1 and December 4 2018.
Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said it was likely a plea of guilty was going to be forthcoming but asked for additional time to allow Mr Oseize amass a suitable amount of compensation money.
The case was adjourned until a sitting of Longford District Court on September 27, 2022.
