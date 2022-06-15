Search

15 Jun 2022

Longford charity Cian's Kennels to receive €20,000 from Late Late Toy Show Appeal

Cian's Kennels

Members of the Cian’s Kennels Board of Directors, hospital staff including Eilish Hardiman, CEO of Children’s Health Ireland, Eugene and Doireann Garrihy and the Neary family with Cian’s dog, Cooper

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

15 Jun 2022 1:01 PM

Local charity Cian's Kennels has been awarded €20,000 from the RTE Toy Show Appeal grants for 2022 by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

This grant will fund the expansion of services nationwide and help to change children's lives throughout Ireland by bringing their pets closer to them while they are sick and/or in hospital.

"We are delighted to be awarded these funds raised by the RTE Toy Show Appeal," said Evelyn Neary, Founder and Director of Cian's Kennels

"The services of  Cian's kennels aim to enhance the lives of sick children through interaction with their pets, and these  funds come at a great time for the charity with the recent opening of the pet visiting centre at CHI at  Crumlin."

Inspired by children, the RTE Toy Show Appeal works to bring the magic of the Late Late Toy Show to every child in Ireland. By funding essential support, health, well-being, play and creativity the appeal aims to change children's lives for good.  

Given the level of public support for the Appeal, and with the ambition  to help even more children, the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal will return for a third year and will be a part of  the Late Late Toy Show on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Cian’s Kennels dog visiting facility in memory of tragic Longford teen opens its doors

Cian’s Kennels dog visiting facility in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin is now complete and ready for patients to welcome their own dog while they receive treatment at the hospital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media