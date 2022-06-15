Longford charity Cian's Kennels to receive €20,000 from Late Late Toy Show Appeal

Local charity Cian's Kennels has been awarded €20,000 from the RTE Toy Show Appeal grants for 2022 by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

This grant will fund the expansion of services nationwide and help to change children's lives throughout Ireland by bringing their pets closer to them while they are sick and/or in hospital.

"We are delighted to be awarded these funds raised by the RTE Toy Show Appeal," said Evelyn Neary, Founder and Director of Cian's Kennels

"The services of Cian's kennels aim to enhance the lives of sick children through interaction with their pets, and these funds come at a great time for the charity with the recent opening of the pet visiting centre at CHI at Crumlin."

Inspired by children, the RTE Toy Show Appeal works to bring the magic of the Late Late Toy Show to every child in Ireland. By funding essential support, health, well-being, play and creativity the appeal aims to change children's lives for good.

Given the level of public support for the Appeal, and with the ambition to help even more children, the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal will return for a third year and will be a part of the Late Late Toy Show on Friday, November 25, 2022.