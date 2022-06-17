Lynda and Mary complete Camino for Longford Hospice

Longford ladies Lynda Dowler and Mary Geelan swapped Ireland’s green pastures for the green pastures of Northern Spain in April to trek the last 115km of the Camino Frances raising money in aid of County Longford Hospice Homecare CLG.

Lynda and Mary covered the cost of the trip themselves so 100% of all donations went to Longford Hospice. They raised a staggering €4,500 which is down to the generosity of family, friends and work colleagues and they presented the money to Longford Hospice Homecare volunteers on May 17.

On behalf of Longford Hospice Homecare, Josephine O’Donnell expressed heartfelt thanks to Lynda and Mary. “Thank you so much again for thinking of and choosing Longford Hospice as your charity. Your donation of €4,500 is quite amazing and so much appreciated by all associated with Longford Hospice Homecare and especially by the many patients and their families.”

County Longford Hospice Homecare CLG is a seven-day Home care support service provided by a team of specialist health care professionals who provide care, support and advice to help patients and their families manage problems associated with life-limiting illness.

Of their Camino adventure, Lynda and Mary said, “We had the best time with loads of laughs along the way which did leave us wondering at times why it was called a pilgrimage. The scenery was stunning with an abundance of eucalyptus forests, forest trails, little streams and quaint little houses.

“Also in abundance were the little eateries dotted along the way and it would have been rude not to make an effort to speak the language, so we were fluent in a few words before we finished like vaso de cerveza, café con leche and copa de vino.”

They concluded, “Thank you to everyone who donated or wished us well on the journey.”