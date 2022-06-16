Search

16 Jun 2022

PICTURES | Great excitement as Cruinniú na nÓg returns to Longford with a range of fun activities

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

16 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Katie and Hannah Kenny enjoying the Ballymahon puppet show PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Saturday was a showery day in Longford but it didn’t dampen the spirits of those who were out in their droves to enjoy a range of free events for Cruinniú na nÓg across the county.

“It was a great day,” said Patricia Briody of Ballymahon Library, who was delighted with the crowds that turned out for the first Cruinniú na nÓg since 2019.

“We had dancing in the plaza (at Ballymahon Library) and it was windy but the town team put up tents. There was a great turnout at Connolly Barracks for International Family Day.”

Last year, Cruinniú na nÓg took place online with a range of digital events but it just wasn’t the same as the buzz of activity that comes from an in-person festival.

“The turnout for the Ballymahon events was absolutely brilliant with way more people than we expected and the Music Generation events went down really well - the children loved it. We had huge numbers for the puppet shows,” said Ms Briody.

“Overall it was fantastic. There was great excitement, great fun and it was great to have it back and see people enjoying themselves again.”

