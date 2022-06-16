Funding announced for two Longford waterways projects

Groups in Edgeworthstown and Newtownforbes are to receive funding of €4,677.50 to help deliver projects that enhance the quality of local waterways.

They are among two of the 182 successful applications that will share €510,000 in grants issued through the Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Development Fund.

Edgeworthstown District Development Association Clg has received €2,500 towards their Green Recreational Park river habitat enhancement and awareness project incorporating the Black River.

While Newtownforbes has been granted €2,177.50 for biodiversity signage for the local playground and community garden.

The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage provide the funding which is administered by Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said,

"The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan which I plan to launch later this year.

“This plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations.”