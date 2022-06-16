Search

16 Jun 2022

Funding announced for two Longford waterways projects

Further €203,575 in funding for seven Leitrim projects

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

16 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Groups in Edgeworthstown and Newtownforbes are to receive funding of €4,677.50 to help deliver projects that enhance the quality of local waterways. 

They are among two of the 182 successful applications that will share €510,000 in grants issued through the Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Development Fund.

Edgeworthstown District Development Association Clg has received €2,500 towards their Green Recreational Park river habitat enhancement and awareness project incorporating the Black River.

While Newtownforbes has been granted €2,177.50 for biodiversity signage for the local playground and community garden.

The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage provide the funding which is administered by Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO). 

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said,

"The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan which I plan to launch later this year.

“This plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media