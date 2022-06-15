GAA President to visit Longford on Thursday

GAA President Larry McCarthy will visit Ardagh on Thursday
GAA President Larry McCarthy will officially open the new clubhouse and redeveloped facilities at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Thursday, June 16 at 7pm.
Despite Covid-19, through the tireless efforts of Ardagh / Moydow club members with the support of the Leader programme, public representatives, local businesses and the GAA at county, provincial and national level, the secured the funding necessary to complete the development of a new clubhouse, additional dressing rooms and a new astro pitch.
