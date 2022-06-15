Search

15 Jun 2022

€120,000 allocated to Longford digital hubs

Remote Hubs: Four digital hubs in Longford to avail of new funding

€120,000 allocated to Longford digital hubs

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

15 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Four remote working hubs in Longford are to share €120,000 in funding as part of a series of initiatives and funding which will make remote working more accessible and attractive.

Longford County Council are also to receive €50,000 to promote remote working opportunities and highlight the county as a destination for people considering relocating or moving home.

The announcement on June 8 by Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys includes a voucher scheme which will give remote workers free access to local digital hubs and provide at least 10,000 hot desk facilities in total free of charge to existing hub users and those using facilities for the first time.

Minister Humphreys has allocated the €119,993 to four hubs in Longford to increase capacity. They are:

  • Moydow Community Centre BCP
  • Moyne Latin School Community Centre BCP
  • Abbeyshrule Airfield BCP
  • Ardagh Remote Working Hub

The projects propose to install new windows, flooring and updated WC facilities. Two of the hubs also include provision of a new access system.

Longford/Westmeath TD and Fine Gael Minister Peter Burke said; “This is fantastic news as I know more and more people are availing of remote working after the pandemic, and it is right that government supports them to do this.

“Many locals used to depart Longford and Mullingar on the first train to Dublin and not return until late in the evening, and now it is an option for many to work from home or remotely a few days per week.

“This has a huge benefit for family life, for work life balance and also on household costs. Another Fine Gael colleague, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has published our remote working policy and will bring in new legislation shortly to provide the legal right to request work from home.

“While it is not possible for everyone, in the industries which it is, employers should be providing remote working for those who want it.

“E-working hubs, such as ours in Longford, can provide quality facilities and where people do not have space, or quiet, or on days when you would prefer to leave the house, they can be a great option. Hubs can provide a more sociable atmosphere and can provide a good balance with routine but also being close to home. With this new scheme, everyone can try it out three times at no cost.

“In addition to these measures, funding of €50,000 is also being provided to Longford County Council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“This will help promote remote working opportunities and Longford communities as a destination for people considering relocating from our cities and larger towns who may want to return home and enjoy a new experience.

“Fine Gael is determined to ensure balanced regional development across the country and an important element of that is making remote working an option for more people.

“I would encourage people to look up the Centre online and take advantage of this investment and improved facilities in our town.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media