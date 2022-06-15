€120,000 allocated to Longford digital hubs

Four remote working hubs in Longford are to share €120,000 in funding as part of a series of initiatives and funding which will make remote working more accessible and attractive.

Longford County Council are also to receive €50,000 to promote remote working opportunities and highlight the county as a destination for people considering relocating or moving home.

The announcement on June 8 by Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys includes a voucher scheme which will give remote workers free access to local digital hubs and provide at least 10,000 hot desk facilities in total free of charge to existing hub users and those using facilities for the first time.

Minister Humphreys has allocated the €119,993 to four hubs in Longford to increase capacity. They are:

Moydow Community Centre BCP

Moyne Latin School Community Centre BCP

Abbeyshrule Airfield BCP

Ardagh Remote Working Hub

The projects propose to install new windows, flooring and updated WC facilities. Two of the hubs also include provision of a new access system.

Longford/Westmeath TD and Fine Gael Minister Peter Burke said; “This is fantastic news as I know more and more people are availing of remote working after the pandemic, and it is right that government supports them to do this.

“Many locals used to depart Longford and Mullingar on the first train to Dublin and not return until late in the evening, and now it is an option for many to work from home or remotely a few days per week.

“This has a huge benefit for family life, for work life balance and also on household costs. Another Fine Gael colleague, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has published our remote working policy and will bring in new legislation shortly to provide the legal right to request work from home.



“While it is not possible for everyone, in the industries which it is, employers should be providing remote working for those who want it.

“E-working hubs, such as ours in Longford, can provide quality facilities and where people do not have space, or quiet, or on days when you would prefer to leave the house, they can be a great option. Hubs can provide a more sociable atmosphere and can provide a good balance with routine but also being close to home. With this new scheme, everyone can try it out three times at no cost.

“In addition to these measures, funding of €50,000 is also being provided to Longford County Council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“This will help promote remote working opportunities and Longford communities as a destination for people considering relocating from our cities and larger towns who may want to return home and enjoy a new experience.

“Fine Gael is determined to ensure balanced regional development across the country and an important element of that is making remote working an option for more people.

“I would encourage people to look up the Centre online and take advantage of this investment and improved facilities in our town.”