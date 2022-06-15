Teen arrested following disturbance at Longford soccer match

Gardaí are this week continuing to investigate the circumstances behind unruly scenes at last Friday evening’s Longford Town-Bray Wanderers SSE Airtricity League Division clash at Bishopsgate.

Flares and missiles were thrown onto the pitch and stewards attacked, with photographs released on social media showing damage to seats in the away section.

A teenager was arrested for public order and several other fans were escorted from the stadium after gardaí were called in shortly after 9pm to assist stewards in helping to restore order.

A statement was issued by Longford Town in the wake of the ugly scenes with the club vowing to work closely with gardaí in an attempt to identify those responsible.

“Longford Town Football Club wishes to condemn the actions of a number of supporters in the away section who caused crowd disturbances during the Longford Town v Bray Wanderers match at Bishopsgate.

“In the first half, a group of individuals launched a number of missiles including flares onto the pitch area, narrowly missing our goalkeeper Luke Dennison. In the second half, the same group became verbally abusive towards our stewards and supporters before our stewards were assaulted with a number of objects. Seats and fencing were destroyed Other missiles were launched at supporters and stewards and towards the pitch area. A number of individuals were ejected from the ground.

“Our stewards are all volunteers who give up their time to support our club on match nights and have gone through extensive training. We wish to acknowledge the brilliant work carried out by our stewards and thank them for their professionalism throughout.

“We would also like to thank the Gardaí for their swift response. The club understands that this is now under Gardaí investigation and we will work closely with the relevant authorities to identify those involved and carry out any actions deemed appropriate.”

The match itself ended in a 1-1 draw, further strengthening Longford Town’s hopes of securing a place in the First Division promotion play-off’s.