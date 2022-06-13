Funding for two Longford waterways projects

Groups in Edgeworthstown and Newtownforbes are to receive funding of €4,677.50 to help deliver projects that enhance the quality of local waterways.

They are among two of the 182 successful applications that will share €510,000 in grants issued through the Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Development Fund.

Edgeworthstown District Development Association Clg has received €2,500 towards their Green Recreational Park river habitat enhancement and awareness project incorporating the Black River.

While Newtownforbes has been granted €2,177.50 for biodiversity signage for the local playground and community garden.

The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage provide the funding which is administered by Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

Longford projects

Edgeworthstown District Development Association Clg

The Green Recreational Park river habitat enhancement and awareness project incorporating the Black River. €2,500.

Newtownforbes Tidy Towns

Biodiversity signage for the Newtownforbes Playground and Community Garden. €2,177.50

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said, “I welcome the announcement of the Community Water Development Fund grants which will support local communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. I am pleased that my Department funds this scheme, which is a great example of community engagement and public participation.

"The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan, which I plan to launch later this year alongside my colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan. The Plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations.”

As in previous years, applications for funding exceeded the budget allocated which has increased from €380,000 to €500,000 in 2022. A total of 202 applications were received with 182 awarded.

