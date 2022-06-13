Brian Boru Festival in north Longford proves an outstanding success

The Brian Boru Festival took place in Aughnacliffe over the weekend and it was an outstanding success.

Farmers & Fairies 2022

This event was held in Leebeen Park. The park was full of all types of tractors and bicycles.

Saidbh Kiernan, Amelia McCabe and Senan Kiernan

The children (and their parents) paraded around the park under the watchful eye of the visiting “Rooster” and the local Gardai. The following were winners in the draw - Ollie Gormley, Joseph Mulligan, Garry Murtagh, Bernadette Reilly, Grace Cullen, Eoin & Aaron Vance, Eoin & Aaron Vance, Oisin Reilly, Tom Cullen, Doyle family, Smear, Cathriona Reilly, Sophie Reilly, Philomena Gormley, Emma Kiernan, Barbara Jones.



Car Treasure Hunt

The Car Treasure Hunt once again proved to be as popular as ever when 41 cars took part covering the Colmcille / Dromard area. Thankfully all participants managed to complete the hunt in pursuit of the right answer to the clues provided, and at the same time respecting the locals and their property.

The results were announced to a packed Murtagh’s later Saturday night and the winners (by 1 point) were Brendan & Aoife and Peter & Geraldine Reilly. Congrats to the winners and thanks to all who took part and helped out in any way for this event.



Colmcille’s Got Talent

On Sunday night the Brian Boru Festival ended on a real high. The marquee and Murtagh’s pub and lounge were full to capacity to witness probably one of the best shows in a long time. Thirteen different acts took to the stage to perform their acts.

Katie Curran, Clodagh Ginty, Emily and Sarah Curran

There were performances from AC DC, Meatloaf and Cher, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Blues Brothers, Golden Girls, Pat Shortt, Dolly Parton, Aslan, Bee Gees, John Travolta & Sandy from Grease, Miley Cyrus and the winning act performed by The Axis of Awesome who belted out a combo of 38 different songs brilliantly performed by Conor Grant, Paul Farley and Philip McKeon.

Erin Hudson and Grace Conaty

The winners were chosen by the audience who voted for them aided by the 3 judges Fiona Boyle, Evelyn Kiernan and David Reynolds who gave their opinions following each act. Great credit is due to all the performers and this night will be remembered as a great community night in Colmcille for both young and old. The proceeds of the weekend festival will be presented to the Colmcille Community Centre at a later date.