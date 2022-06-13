Longford musician has got his 'mojo back' after brush with the law, court hears

An up and coming musician who got his “mojo back” after being caught with cocaine has been told his brush with the law could form the basis of a country and western song.

Judge John Brennan told David Kiernan, 29 St Patrick's Court, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, to consider the prospect of penning a possible musical release after recently pleading guilty to drugs possession following an incident on July 3 2021.

It emerged Mr Kiernan was found with €100 worth of the drug at 2 Mill Street, Drumlish, Co Longford.

His solicitor said the accused was presently on a methadone programme and hailed from a family of musicians.

“He plays country and western music and is 23 (years-old),” said his solicitor.

“He has got his mojo back and is up and running again.

“Things just got the better of him.”

In response, Judge Brennan said: “It (circumstances) could be the basis for a country and western song.

“He presents very well here today and it was obviously a bad patch he went through.”

Judge Brennan said while he was empathetic to Mr Kiernan’s plight, dabbling in drugs was a “dangerous road to go down”.

He said he would be amenable to the accused offering a charitable donation, but owing to the fact it was a class A drug, that amount would have to be a reasonably sizeable one.

He ordered Mr Kiernan to hand in €300 by July 26 next at which point the case would be struck out under the Probation Act.

On the basis those terms aren’t met, Judge Brennan said he would have to convict and fine Mr Kiernan €500, giving him three months to pay.

When the case returns in July, Judge Brennan said he would be approving a destruction order for the respective drugs.