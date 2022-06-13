Search

13 Jun 2022

Longford musician has got his 'mojo back' after brush with the law, court hears

Longford Courthouse.

An up and coming musician who got his “mojo back” after being caught with cocaine has been told his brush with the law could form the basis of a country and western song

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

13 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

An up and coming musician who got his “mojo back” after being caught with cocaine has been told his brush with the law could form the basis of a country and western song.

Judge John Brennan told David Kiernan, 29 St Patrick's Court, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, to consider the prospect of penning a possible musical release after recently pleading guilty to drugs possession following an incident on July 3 2021.

It emerged Mr Kiernan was found with €100 worth of the drug at 2 Mill Street, Drumlish, Co Longford.

His solicitor said the accused was presently on a methadone programme and hailed from a family of musicians.

“He plays country and western music and is 23 (years-old),” said his solicitor.

“He has got his mojo back and is up and running again.

“Things just got the better of him.”

In response, Judge Brennan said: “It (circumstances) could be the basis for a country and western song.
“He presents very well here today and it was obviously a bad patch he went through.”

Judge Brennan said while he was empathetic to Mr Kiernan’s plight, dabbling in drugs was a “dangerous road to go down”.

He said he would be amenable to the accused offering a charitable donation, but owing to the fact it was a class A drug, that amount would have to be a reasonably sizeable one.

He ordered Mr Kiernan to hand in €300 by July 26 next at which point the case would be struck out under the Probation Act.

On the basis those terms aren’t met, Judge Brennan said he would have to convict and fine Mr Kiernan €500, giving him three months to pay.

When the case returns in July, Judge Brennan said he would be approving a destruction order for the respective drugs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media