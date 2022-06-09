Longford gardaí arrest drivers following separate drug and drunk driving incidents
Longford gardaí arrested two drivers following separate drug and drunk driving incidents over the bank holiday weekend.
On Monday in Edgeworthstown, following reports of dangerous driving in the area, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car and the driver proceeded to test positive for cocaine and cannabis and was subsequently arrested. Court proceedings are to follow.
While over the weekend, in Granard, Longford RPU were conducting a checkpoint when they noticed a car turn away from it. The driver subsequently failed a roadside alcohol test and was arrested. Court proceedings are to follow.
Longford RPU stopped this car over the Bank Holiday Monday in Edgeworthstown following reports of dangerous driving in the area. The driver proceeded to test positive for Cocaine & Cannabis & were subsequently arrested. Proceedings are to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/kSGAX6qgHF— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 7, 2022
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit were on duty over the weekend in Granard when they stopped the this car after it had turned away from a checkpoint. The driver failed a roadside alcohol test and was arrested. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZQWlxy181i— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 8, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.