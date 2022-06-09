Man arrested in Midlands following €156,000 drugs bust Picture: Twitter @gardainfo
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €156,000 worth of cannabis following a search in the Midlands today, Thursday, June 9.
At approximately 12:45pm this afternoon, Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Moate, Co Westmeath.
During the course of the search suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €156,000 was discovered.
A man in his 50s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Athlone Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.