Search

10 Jun 2022

Longford's award-winning Lough Ree Distillery makes a big impression at Bloom

Longford's award-winning Lough Ree Distillery makes a big impression at Bloom

Reporter:

Newsroom

10 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Award winning Longford business, Lough Ree Distillery, welcomed two special visitors to their stand at the Bord Bia Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park last Friday, June 3.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy dropped by the The Bloom Inn where they met with Sheila Mullen and Michael Clancy and were introduced to their award winning spirits.

Based in Lanesboro, Lough Ree Distillery was founded in 2018 by the Clancy family, siblings Michael and Peter Clancy, Sheila Mullen.

It is best known for its Sling Shot Gin; Bart’s Blended Whiskey; The Bridge Series Whiskey; vodka and other spirits. Lough Ree Distillery is among 80 artisanal producers at the Food Village over the five days of #BordBiaBloom2022 .

The past week has seen Lough Ree Distillery pick up yet another prestigious accolade as Bart’s Blended Irish Whiskey, named in memory of their father, was awarded Best in Category and a Silver Medal at the American Distilling Institute awards 2022.

In February, Lough Ree Distillery captured the prestigious accolade of Best Family-Run Distillery 2022 at the Irish Enterprise Awards. In March, they helped launch a new strategy which sets out plans by Irish Gin producers and brand owners to maintain market share and grow sales by 2026.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media