Free rap workshop for Longford children as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

When it comes to Longford's music scene, there is a wonderful range of genres and styles, creating a rich musical diversity among young people across the county.

As part of Cruinniú na nÓg, local rappers, K Muni and ND from Academy Records, will be offering workshops for children who have an interest in exploring this musical genre.

This workshop is a fantastic chance for young people in Longford to write and perform their own rap song at Cruinniú na nÓg, and will take place in Edgeworthstown Library from 11am to 12pm and Longford Library from 1pm to 2pm.

Two years ago, K Muni and ND hit Longford's rap scene with a rap about the experiences the two lads have had growing up in Longford and, although there have been a few negative incidents, their time in Longford has been largely positive.

A Longford Town music video, which was shot by Isaac Burke, is available to view on YouTube and shows off a number of local Longford landmarks and street art.

For updates, follow @academymusicofficial on Instagram. You can also follow Kofi (@kmuni.fth) and Nevlonne (@darealnd) individually on Instagram.

To book a space on one of the rap workshops, contact: