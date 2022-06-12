Man to contest Lanesboro assault charge

A man has told a court he intends pleading not guilty to being found in the possession of a knife in Longford town.

Artur Rydzak, of 22 Cnoc na Gaoighe, Lanesboro, Co Longford, appeared at a recent sitting of Longford District Court charged with knife possession and assault causing harm contary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

That came as a result of an alleged incident on Lanesboro's Main Street on November 21, 2021.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client would be pleading not guilty.

State court presenter Sgt Enda Daly said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given returned its directions on the matter and allowed for 'summary disposal', paving the way for the case to be tried in the District Court.

Sgt Daly qualified those remarks, however, by indicating that scenario would only arise on a guilty plea only.

Ms Mimnagh said while the 43-year-old was acceptive of some circumstances behind the incident, his alleged involvement in an assault would be hotly contested.

“He accepts he had a knife but is pleading not guilty to the other charge (of assault),” she said.

The case was ultimately put back to a sitting of Longford District Court on July 19.