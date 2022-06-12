Search

12 Jun 2022

Burke tells of improvement supports for Longford carers

Minister of State Peter Burke

Reporter:

News Reporter

12 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Junior Local Government Minister Peter Burke has told of how a series of supports for carers will take effect this week.

The Longford-Westmeath TD said the changes to the means test for carers will mean that many more people will now be eligible for the Carer’s Allowance.

“The capital disregard for carers will increase from €20,000 to €50,000. Furthermore, the weekly income disregard for Carer’s Allowance will increase to €350 per week for single carers, and to €750 per week for a couple,” he said.

Close to 1,500 carers in Longford were last week set to receive an annual grant of €1,850 in in recognition of the vital role of carers and the contribution they make to society.

“Carers save the state millions of euro and their work can often be thankless,” Minister Burke said.

“It can be lonely for many and since my election in 2016, it has been a priority to fight for services to assist carers as well as increased financial support.

“We know we must increase respite and community therapies for many, as well as residential placements for those who are no longer able to be supported to continue being cared for at home.”

