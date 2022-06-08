Investigation underway following Longford plane crash

A pilot is recovering after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish on Monday night.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the north Longford town shortly after the incident was reported at around 9:30pm.

The pilot, who is believed to be from the locality, was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

The scene itself was cordoned off with the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit expected to carry out a full investigation.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said:

“The accident happened at around 9:30pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash last night (Monday, June 6, 2022) at approximately 9.30pm at Drumlish.

“A male was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.

“Gardaí preserved the scene pending an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Transport has confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“The AAIU was informed of an aircraft accident near Drumlish, Co Longford on the evening of June 6, 2022. A team of three Inspectors of Air Accidents were deployed from Dublin and arrived on site at 09.25 hrs on June 7, 2022, to commence an investigation.

“Any witnesses to the accident should contact the AAIU on 01-604 1292, or email info@aaiu.ie. Any person who has any photographic or video imagery of the accident flight, or the accident itself, is asked to contact the AAIU.”