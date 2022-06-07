Search

07 Jun 2022

Longford-Westmeath TD Robert Troy links up with C&D Foods chiefs in Madrid trade visit

Robert Troy

Junior Trade Minister Robert Troy meeting officials from C&D Foods in Madrid

News Reporter

07 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Junior Trade Promotion Minister was in Madrid last week to meet with company chiefs connected to leading Longford petfood manufacturer C&D Foods.

The Longford-Westmeath TD spent two days in the Spanish capital as part of a two day mission aimed at strenthening trade and business links between the two countries.

It was, according to Mr Troy, a chance to highlight the success of Irish companies, like those such as C&D in the Spanish marketplace.

“For Irish companies looking to start their export journey or indeed for those already exporting and looking to grow their market reach, I encourage them to consider Spain and the wider Eurozone market,” he said.

“The Eurozone is one of the world’s largest economic regions and benefits from ongoing economic growth. With significant post-Covid investment and recovery programmes driving opportunity across the region, the potential for innovative Irish companies is there for the taking."

“Trade is strong between our two countries and the potential to further strengthen our economic links with Spain is clear.

“I strongly encourage Irish companies looking to grow their exporting reach to look to the Eurozone and be part of the thriving community of Irish businesses using Irish innovation to address some of the challenges facing industry in these markets.”

During the trade visit Enterprise Ireland organised participation at Madrid Platform, where the delegation were given the opportunity to meet with Spanish, European and LATAM partners of interest and learn about opportunities in the market.

At Madrid Platform, they also meet with representatives from Madrid Nuevo Norte (Distrito Castellana Norte Madrid), which is the largest urban regeneration project in Europe, presenting huge opportunity for several of the participating companies.

Tom Kelly, Divisional Manager for Industrial and Lifesciences at Enterprise Ireland said: “Ireland and Spain have a strong and important trading relationship.

“The Spanish market provides a significant opportunity for Enterprise Ireland clients in a region where Irish companies enjoy a reputation for innovation and flexibility.

