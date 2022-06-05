O'Toole leads calls for ramps in south Longford housing estate

Cllr Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)
Local authority bosses are to run the rule over the possible introduction of speed ramps being introduced in a Ballymahon housing estate.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Pat O'Toole raised the prospect of installing traffic calming measures in the town's Creevaghbeg estate, just off the main Mullingar road.
He said the call was one which was being made in the interests of public safety and to reduce excessive speeding through the estate.
“This is a 40 to 45 house estate and there are quite a few families with young children that live there,” he said.
Cllr O'Toole said it had come to his attention that the speed of cars travelling in and out of the estate at certain times had become a cause for concern for some local residents.
A council spokesperson said the issue was one which would be referred to its road design department with a view to a road traffic survey being carried out.
Fine Gael Cllr Colm Murray, meanwhile, asked for the council's Strategic Policy Committee to review the current guidelines which are in place for traffic calming measures countywide.
