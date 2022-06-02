BREAKING: Longford company wins top sustainability accolade at National Enterprise Awards

Longford manufacturing company, Cirtex, is celebrating after it was named the winner of the Green/Sustainability Award at the 22nd National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin earlier this evening.

Cirtex Ltd, winners of the Co Longford Enterprise Award for 2022 and supported by Longford LEO, is a new company manufacturing an extensive range of technical non-woven wool, fibre and foam products for multiple upcycling textiles.

The business was the brainchild of David Garland who is successfully running Longford Furniture Recycling since 2012.

David grew the recycling side of the business from a local recycling service to become one of the largest mattress recyclers in the Country, processing up to 100,000 mattresses a year.

David identified an opportunity for re-processing the fabric into padding material that is suitable for reuse in new mattresses for home insulation and other useful products.

David and business partner Rick Earley formed Cirtex in 2021 and were awarded a 2022 CIRCULEIRES Innovation Fund to assist with the R&D side of their business.

Based in Longford, Cirtex Ltd. Manufactures thermal and acoustic insulation, floor underlay, arena fibre and insulator pads for mattresses and furniture cushioning.

The innovative and sustainable product-range is made from upcycling textiles, which reduces landfill and harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

The product range is nearing market readiness and has a fantastic order-book.