Judge heaps praise on Longford solicitor's legal prowess

A Longford solicitor was described last week as running a “multi-disciplinary” legal practice who is “well worth the money” in defending clients on a weekly basis.

Judge John Brennan made the comments in reference to local solicitor Frank Gearty during the hearing of a man charged with drink and drug driving in Ballymahon earlier this year.

Shane Connell, (23) with an address at Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Co Longford pleaded guilty to both offences after being stopped by gardaí on August 7 2021 at Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Co Longford shortly after 3:30am.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the prosecution, said gardaí were alerted to reports of a possible disturbance.

He said when officers arrived they came across a vehicle being driven by the accused where it was discovered no tax had been on display.

Sgt Daly said when officers spoke to Mr Connell, the defendant had noticeably glazed eyes with a strong smell emanating from his breath.

A roadside breath test was carried out moments later which resulted in Mr Connell failing the examination.

A drug test was also undertaken with the accused returning a positive test result for cocaine.

In defence, Mr Gearty said his client was a 23-year-old man who had succumbed to personal difficulties at the time.

“When this (incident) happened his life was going in the wrong direction,” said Mr Gearty.

It was at that juncture Judge Brennan alluded to Mr Gearty's legal prowess and ability to offer up impassioned and articulate defence submissions even under the most trying of circumstances.

“You seem to have a lot of clients whose lives seem to be going in the wrong direction,” he told Mr Gearty.

Judge Brennan said Mr Gearty's expressiveness in court and dexterity with clients from all backgrounds was highly commendable.

“You could be a counsellor,” Judge Brennan told him, adding that “there was good money in it” as a profession.

In typically modest fashion, Mr Gearty brushed those complimentary sentiments aside to continue with a lengthy mitigation as to his client's personal circumstances.

He said Mr Connell had since addressed the issues which were evident on the night in question and was now gainfully employed in his uncle's tiling business.

“He (Mr Connell) would like to think it will be his last time in court,” added Mr Gearty.

Judge Brennan noted those remarks and alluded to how Mr Gearty was effectively at the forefront of a “multi-disciplinary practice” and was “well worth the money” in defending clients.

He consequently disqualified Mr Connell for 12 months for drug driving, fining him €400 in the process.

A further €100 fine was issued for the accompanying Section 4 drink driving charge alongside a concurrent six month driving ban.