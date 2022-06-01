Longford mourns death of lady with a keen interest in local history

It's with much sadness and regret that we record the death of the late Catherine L Donohoe late of Lislea, Ballinalee and of Longford Town which occurred in St Joseph's Care Centre on Friday, May 27 last.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Helena (MacEoin) and by her sister Brigid Lynch, Moatefarrell and brother John.

Catherine worked in the OPW in Dublin and on her retirement she returned to her native Longford.

Catherine had a keen interest in local history and being a niece of the late General Sean MacEoin she served as secretary of the Clonfin Commemoration Committee for a number of years, a role she held with great distinction and proved to be a great organiser, especially with the annual Commemoration ceremony.

One of her proudest moments was when through her personal contacts, the late Fr Alex Reid was the guest speaker at Clonfin and like him Catherine was a person of great faith and of everlasting peace.

Catherine is survived by her sister Elizabeth McCarthy (Kildare), brothers Andy, Con and Fr Seamus (OFM), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends, to whom we offer sincere sympathy at this sad time.

Catherine was laid to rest in St Emer's cemetery in Ballinalee following Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Monday last, May 30. May she rest in peace.