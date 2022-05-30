Search

30 May 2022

Longford man claims knife was only used for ‘tricks’

Longford Courthouse.

A man allegedly found in the possession of a knife at a Longford filling station is contesting the State's case as to whether it was sharply pointed

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

30 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man allegedly found in the possession of a knife at a Longford filling station is contesting the State's case as to whether it was sharply pointed.

Jakub Ostrowski (22), 6 Canal Close, Prospect Wood, Longford, was charged under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

That arose out of an incident at McGrath's Petrol Station on June 27, 2021.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said as far as she was concerned, the State had questions to answer over the exact wording of the charge which Mr Ostrowski had been accused of.

“There is an issue with the actual knife,” she said.

“It was not sharply pointed and blunt and was not capable of being used as a knife.”

Ms Mimnagh said she had spoke to State court presenter Sgt Mark Mahon prior to the case being called, adding it was her understanding the alleged article would be made available to the defence at a court sitting in June.

“I have seen pictures, but we (defence) need to see it,” she said.

Mr Ostrowski, himself, offered up his own version of events and added the knife was being used for nothing more than carrying out “tricks”.

The case was consequently adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on June 7.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media