Longford man claims knife was only used for ‘tricks’

A man allegedly found in the possession of a knife at a Longford filling station is contesting the State's case as to whether it was sharply pointed.

Jakub Ostrowski (22), 6 Canal Close, Prospect Wood, Longford, was charged under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

That arose out of an incident at McGrath's Petrol Station on June 27, 2021.

In defence, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said as far as she was concerned, the State had questions to answer over the exact wording of the charge which Mr Ostrowski had been accused of.

“There is an issue with the actual knife,” she said.

“It was not sharply pointed and blunt and was not capable of being used as a knife.”

Ms Mimnagh said she had spoke to State court presenter Sgt Mark Mahon prior to the case being called, adding it was her understanding the alleged article would be made available to the defence at a court sitting in June.

“I have seen pictures, but we (defence) need to see it,” she said.

Mr Ostrowski, himself, offered up his own version of events and added the knife was being used for nothing more than carrying out “tricks”.

The case was consequently adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on June 7.