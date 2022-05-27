Trio to be sentenced today for violent hit & run in Longford carpark

Two men who used their cars to knock down members of another family in a Longford carpark three years ago are to be sentenced this week.
Patrick Lawrence, of 39 Great Water Street, Longford, and Joe Lawrence, of 17 Camlin Meadows, Longford, both appeared at Longford Circuit Court over the incident which left Kevin Stokes wheelchair bound.
Rebecca Lawrence, 39 Great Water Street, also appeared for falsely reporting to Gardaí that her husband’s car had been stolen after it was used in the incident.
The trio are due be sentenced at Friday's sitting of Longford Circuit Court.
