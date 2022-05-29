Longford man found drunk in middle of the day after celebrating birth of grandchild

A court has heard how a man got so drunk he was unable to stand up after celebrating the birth of his grandchild.

Robert Makula, of 1 Cameron Gate, Main Street, Longford, appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with being intoxicated in a public place following an incident on May 5, 2021.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said gardaí were alerted to a man being in an intoxicated state shortly before 11am.

When officers arrived, they found Mr Makula in an inebriated state.

“The defendant was highly intoxicated,” he said.

“He was unable to stand and unable to talk and was arrested for his own safety.”

The court was told the accused had two previous convictions to his name, but was otherwise a man of decent character.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had drunk to excess upon learning he had become a grandfather.

“He was after becoming a grandad and he was wetting the head of the child.”

Mr Gearty added Mr Makula was a Slovakian native who had also been “very cooperative” with gardaí throughout the investigation.

Judge John Brennan took those mitigating words into consideration, saying Mr Makula was clearly in a “very bad state” at such an early state in the morning.

He convicted and fined him €100 and gave him three months to pay.