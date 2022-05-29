Search

29 May 2022

Longford man found drunk in middle of the day after celebrating birth of grandchild

Longford Courthouse.

A court has heard how a man got so drunk he was unable to stand up after celebrating the birth of his grandchild

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A court has heard how a man got so drunk he was unable to stand up after celebrating the birth of his grandchild.

Robert Makula, of 1 Cameron Gate, Main Street, Longford, appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with being intoxicated in a public place following an incident on May 5, 2021.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said gardaí were alerted to a man being in an intoxicated state shortly before 11am.
When officers arrived, they found Mr Makula in an inebriated state.

“The defendant was highly intoxicated,” he said.

“He was unable to stand and unable to talk and was arrested for his own safety.”

The court was told the accused had two previous convictions to his name, but was otherwise a man of decent character.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had drunk to excess upon learning he had become a grandfather.

“He was after becoming a grandad and he was wetting the head of the child.”

Mr Gearty added Mr Makula was a Slovakian native who had also been “very cooperative” with gardaí throughout the investigation.

Judge John Brennan took those mitigating words into consideration, saying Mr Makula was clearly in a “very bad state” at such an early state in the morning.

He convicted and fined him €100 and gave him three months to pay.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media