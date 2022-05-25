New St Mel's, Longford principal can't wait to get started

Declan Rowley (left) and Malachy Flanagan (right)
The new incoming principal of St Mel's College has revealed it was “the only job” he would have left his current position for.
Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar head teacher Malachy Flanagan was unveiled as long serving principal Declan Rowley's successor last Friday.
The Killoe based father of three and Mayo native spoke of his deep admiration for both a school he has taught at previously and the shoes he is preparing to fill later this summer.
“I am privileged and delighted to be going back to St Mel's,” he said.
“I was extremely happy in Mullingar and to be honest I wouldn't have left for any other job.”
Mr Flanagan also told of how his three boys would all be enrolling at the school in due course, insisting the facility was now arguably one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country.
To read this story in full, see this week's Longford Leader.
New art project highlighting Longford’s wonderful county spirit to be launched in Edgeworthstown library today
There have been concerns raised over plans to add a 100 strong housing development to Edgeworthstown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.