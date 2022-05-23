Fines handed down to speeding Longford driver with no tax

A Longford man found speeding and with no tax on his vehicle has been fined a total of €380.

John Keenan, 87 Palace Crescent, Longford, was handed down the penalty following a sitting of Longford District Court last week.

The court was told Mr Keenan was found travelling at 77km/hr in a 50km/hr zone while travelling along a stretch of Longford's Ardagh Road on June 6, 2021.

It was also discovered Mr Keenan had no tax on the vehicle with a loss of €108 to the State as a result.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said Mr Keenan has since 'back-taxed' the car and was unable to pay a fine at the time owing to his own personal circumstances.

“He would have paid the FCN (Fixed Charge Notice), but there was a domestic (incident) and he was out of the house for a little while,” she said.

Sgt Mark Mahon, prosecuting, said Mr Keenan was a man with 27 previous convictions to his name, 12 of which were for road traffic related offences.

“He has everything in order now,” Ms Mimnagh added.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham issued Mr Keenan with a €180 fine for the speeding charge and €200 for no tax.

Mr Keenan was given three months to pay.