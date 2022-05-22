Search

22 May 2022

Longford man told to pay up in bid to avoid fine

Longford Courthouse.

An African man has been ordered to make a donation to charity if he wants to avoid a conviction for drugs possession

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

22 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Abdulkaadir Duobo, of 23 Sandy Lane, Richmond Street, Longford pleaded guilty at a sitting of Longford District Court last week to being found in the possession of cannabis at Battery Road, Longford on August 5, 2021.

Frank Gearty, defending, said his client was a 36-year-old man from Somalia who was especially keen to avoid any form of criminal conviction.

“He has integrated very well in Ireland,” said Mr Gearty.

“He is extremely anxious to avoid a conviction.”

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she would accede to those pleas on the proviso Mr Duobo hand in €100 to St Christopher's Services.

She adjourned the case until next Tuesday (May 24) and said should the money be offered up, the case would be struck out.

If Mr Duobo fails to do so, Judge Cunningham said the accused would be facing a €200 fine and be afforded two months to pay.

