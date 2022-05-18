WATCH | Longford school recognised at Green-Schools Water Awards with 'Save Water' rap

The achievements of Ireland’s young water champions were celebrated this week at the annual Green-Schools Water Awards hosted by An Taisce Green-Schools and Irish Water.

Over the past school year, over 123,000 students from 551 schools all over Ireland have participated in the Green-Schools water theme which is sponsored by Irish Water. The water theme looks at developing awareness around water conservation and how to effectively manage this precious resource in our schools and at home.

Sixth year students from Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, Co Longford were announced as the national winners of the Green-Schools Water Video Competition. Tomi Arol, Sophia Asiwe, Laura Szulczynska, Grace Nwadike and Sadbh Mac Giolla Rí's innovative video 'Save Water!' highlights effective ways to save and conserve water.

Speaking at the awards, Geoffrey Bourke of Irish Water congratulated all the winners for their efforts to highlight the value of water. “We have seen how the younger generation has taken the lead in the battle against climate change. In the same spirit, the students and schools who have taken part in the Green-Schools Water Theme this year have shown exceptional leadership in inspiring their communities to value our precious water resources.

We all have a role to play in safeguarding our water and they are leading by example through outstanding water conservation, communication and education initiatives. Congratulations to all the winners and everyone who has taken part in this excellent programme.”

Green-Schools Manager Cathy Baxter said: “Once again this year we have seen some and inspirational ideas from the participating students. They have shown great leadership, not just in their schools but also in their wider communities. Our Schools of the Year winners have shown a real willingness to reach out beyond the schools themselves to engage with a wider audience, including using social media to spread the word about water conservation.

“Well done to all the schools who took part in the programme this year for their outstanding efforts.”

Among the awards given out at the event were the regional and national Water Schools of the Year and the Green-Schools poster and video competition winners. The country’s top Water Ambassadors were also honoured at the special ceremony which took place in Dublin.

This is the ninth year of the Green-Schools partnership with Irish Water, and in that time over 1,600 schools have taken part, attending interactive water workshops or Walk for Water events, hosting talks from Irish Water staff or visiting their local water and wastewater treatment plants.