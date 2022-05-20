Longford man believes drugs charge was case of ‘mistaken identity’

A man accused of being in the possession of drugs believes he was charged as a result of “mistaken identity”.
Ronan O'Reilly, Smear Hill, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford was charged following an incident at Townspark, Longford on August 18, 2020.
His solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client would be strongly contesting the charge levelled against him.
“He claims he never used drugs in his life and that it was a case of mistaken identity,” said Ms Mimnagh.
The case was adjourned until July 5 for hearing.
