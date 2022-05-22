Search

22 May 2022

Longford man questions €3,000 door repair bill

Longford Courthouse.

A man who pleaded guilty to damaging the front door of a property in Longford town has questioned an estimated €3,000 repair bill

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

22 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man who pleaded guilty to damaging the front door of a property in Longford town has questioned an estimated €3,000 repair bill.

David Feeney, Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford, appeared at a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with criminal damage and trespass on August 28, 2021.

The 39-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Clonellan, Drumlish.

The court heard the accused was residing in a property at the same location which belonged to his former landlord.

Solicitor for Mr Feeney, Bríd Mimnagh said her client had come to court with €2,200 but was in doubt as to the legitimacy of a repair bill which stood at over €3,100.

“The landlord wasn't replacing like with like and it was a state of the art front door,” she said, adding Mr Feeney had since life the property.

She said Mr Feeney was presently residing in Sligo and worked as a full time electrician.

Ms Mimnagh also claimed Mr Feeney's former landlord had not returned a €700 deposit which had been handed over as part of the tenancy.

She continued her mitigation by insisting her client's behaviour on the day was “out of charachter”.

Ms Mimnagh added: “Some would contend it (new door) was not like with like and he still came up with the money.”

In view of those efforts, Ms Mimnagh asked Judge Éiteáin Cunningham if the court would see fit to exempt Mr Feeney from the prospect of a criminal conviction.

When pressed about whether Mr Feeney was someone the court was familiar with, Sgt Mark Mahon. for the prosecution, said simply: “He has a colourful past”.

Judge Cunningham said given Mr Feeney had come to court with €2,200, the most appropriate response would be to ascertain the views of the alleged injured party.

The €2,200 which Mr Feeney came to court with was handed in, with the case being put back to June 14.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media