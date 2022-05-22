Longford man questions €3,000 door repair bill

A man who pleaded guilty to damaging the front door of a property in Longford town has questioned an estimated €3,000 repair bill.

David Feeney, Clonellan, Drumlish, Co Longford, appeared at a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with criminal damage and trespass on August 28, 2021.

The 39-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Clonellan, Drumlish.

The court heard the accused was residing in a property at the same location which belonged to his former landlord.

Solicitor for Mr Feeney, Bríd Mimnagh said her client had come to court with €2,200 but was in doubt as to the legitimacy of a repair bill which stood at over €3,100.

“The landlord wasn't replacing like with like and it was a state of the art front door,” she said, adding Mr Feeney had since life the property.

She said Mr Feeney was presently residing in Sligo and worked as a full time electrician.

Ms Mimnagh also claimed Mr Feeney's former landlord had not returned a €700 deposit which had been handed over as part of the tenancy.

She continued her mitigation by insisting her client's behaviour on the day was “out of charachter”.

Ms Mimnagh added: “Some would contend it (new door) was not like with like and he still came up with the money.”

In view of those efforts, Ms Mimnagh asked Judge Éiteáin Cunningham if the court would see fit to exempt Mr Feeney from the prospect of a criminal conviction.

When pressed about whether Mr Feeney was someone the court was familiar with, Sgt Mark Mahon. for the prosecution, said simply: “He has a colourful past”.

Judge Cunningham said given Mr Feeney had come to court with €2,200, the most appropriate response would be to ascertain the views of the alleged injured party.

The €2,200 which Mr Feeney came to court with was handed in, with the case being put back to June 14.