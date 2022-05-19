Search

19 May 2022

Longford Gardaí and IFA hold community engagement day

Longford Gardaí and IFA hold community engagement day

Sergeant Darran Conlon and Garda Emma Kiernan along with Gavin White and Michael Finn of the Irish Farmers Association

Reporter:

Newsroom

19 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Longford Garda District, National Community Engagement Day in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association too place on Thursday, April 28, at Ballymahon Mart.

The day was predominately organised for locations in Rural Ireland and was used to impart crime prevention and personal safety advice to members of the public while engaging with the farming community and rural dwellers.

Members of the Longford Community Policing Unit and the Longford Irish Farmers Association were in attendance between 11am and 2pm to meet and greet as many people as possible.

Sergeant Darran Conlon and Garda Emma Kiernan were warmly welcomed by all those in attendance who were appreciative of the Crime Prevention information provided.

It was also an opportunity to update people on the Longford Community Safety Partnership initiative, Longford County Council Text Alert and upcoming Property Marking Events.

This was run in conjunction with Gavin White and Michael Finn of the Irish Farmers Association.

Also in attendance was Barbara Heslin Director of Service Longford County Council and Janine Bartley Coordinator of The Longford Community Safety Partnership. Appreciation to Ms Lily Trautt and her team at Ballymahon Mart for hosting the event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media