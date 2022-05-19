Longford Gardaí and IFA hold community engagement day

The Longford Garda District, National Community Engagement Day in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association too place on Thursday, April 28, at Ballymahon Mart.

The day was predominately organised for locations in Rural Ireland and was used to impart crime prevention and personal safety advice to members of the public while engaging with the farming community and rural dwellers.

Members of the Longford Community Policing Unit and the Longford Irish Farmers Association were in attendance between 11am and 2pm to meet and greet as many people as possible.

Sergeant Darran Conlon and Garda Emma Kiernan were warmly welcomed by all those in attendance who were appreciative of the Crime Prevention information provided.

It was also an opportunity to update people on the Longford Community Safety Partnership initiative, Longford County Council Text Alert and upcoming Property Marking Events.

This was run in conjunction with Gavin White and Michael Finn of the Irish Farmers Association.

Also in attendance was Barbara Heslin Director of Service Longford County Council and Janine Bartley Coordinator of The Longford Community Safety Partnership. Appreciation to Ms Lily Trautt and her team at Ballymahon Mart for hosting the event.