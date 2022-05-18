Farmer injured in south Longford accident dies in hospital

The close knit south Longford communities of Legan and Carrickedmond came to a silent standstill last Saturday afternoon as highly respected local farmer Kevin Skelly was laid to rest.

Mr Skelly, Carrickboy, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital last Monday night, May 9, following serious injuries he sustained in a farmyard accident almost six weeks earlier.

Mr Skelly was airlifted to hospital following the March 28 accident on his farm.

The late Mr Skelly is predeceased by his father Joe, and deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Catherine, children Joseph, Sarah, John and Ruth, mother Imelda, sisters Helen and Maria, sister in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

He lay in repose at his home on Thursday and Friday, ahead of the Funeral Mass which took place on Saturday, May 14 in St Mary's Church, Legan, followed by burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery.

Many tributes were paid to the dedicated Longford farmer and loyal family man following the tragic news of his passing.

Longford Irish Farmers’ Association Chairperson Gavin White said Kevin loved all things agricultural, including going to the mart and attending shows.

He said Mr Skelly was immensely proud of his family, farm and livestock.

Mr White added, “On behalf of the local farmers and community, and indeed people further afield, we offer our sympathies to Kevin’s wife, four children, his mother, sisters and extended family at this difficult time.”

The Bea Masterson Legan Drama Group described Kevin Skelly as a gentleman. “He was a great supporter of Legan and Ballycloughan community events,” they posted in a Facebook tribute.