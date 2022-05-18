Longford all set for big return of Agricultural Show

Paula McMara at the 2019 County Longford Agricultural Show. PICTURE: MICHELLE GHEE
After an absence of two years, one of the highlights in Longford town and county is back - Longford Agricultural Show - and it takes place on the lands of the Plunkett Family at Lisnamuck, Longford, on Sunday, July 3.
The Agricultural Show committee are hard at work planning an even bigger and better event for exhibitors and spectators alike - with fantastic prize money up for grabs, a multitude of classes to choose from, and trade stands to beat the band!
Show Secretary Bernie Whyte outlined, “Trade stands are limited with spaces filling fast so get on to Ann on 087 9248816 if you wish to be with us on Sunday, July 3.”
The close knit south Longford communities of Legan and Carrickedmond came to a silent standstill last Saturday afternoon as highly respected local farmer Kevin Skelly was laid to rest.
Minister of State Peter Burke announcing details of a new €4m fibre broadband network for Longford yesterday morning
The property at Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford consisting of c. 31.5 acre farm attracted plenty of interest before achieving a sale figure of €497,000
