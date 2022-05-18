Longford to land €4m broadband cash injection

Minister of State Peter Burke announcing details of a new €4m fibre broadband network for Longford yesterday morning
The launch of a new €4 million fibre broadband network in Longford town is poised to make high speed, reliable fibre broadband available to more than 4,000 premises in the county town.
The network was officially launched by Minister for State for Local Government and Planning, and Longford-Westmeath TD, Peter Burke in the Longford Arms Hotel on Tuesday.
Minister Burke stated, “High-speed broadband facilitated by SIRO will enable Longford businesses to maintain a level playing field and will act as another great reason to attract jobs and opportunities to Longford and the wider Midlands region.
"I congratulate SIRO on their expansion and look forward to seeing more and more locals reap the benefits of this fantastic service.”
