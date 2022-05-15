Search

Longford man fined for theft of CBD oil

Longford Courthouse.

Liam Cosgrove

15 May 2022 11:00 AM

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man with over 40 previous convictions has been fined €150 for stealing a bottle of CBD oil from a Longford pharmacy.

Kamil Bulczak (33), St Martha's Hostel, Knockahaw, Athlone Road, Longford, was charged with theft following an incident at Lloyd's Pharmacy, Longford on February 9, 2022.

Mr Bulczak, who was reperesented by local solicitor John Quinn, intially addressed the court to reveal he stole the item on the day owing to the fact he suffered from schizophrenia and had no medication on the day of the incident.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, said gardaí were called to the pharmacy shortly after 9:30am where CCTV of the incident was obtained.

It was alleged the accused was spotted placing the oil, which was priced at almost €20, in his pocket before exiting.

The court was informed the oil was later recovered and Mr Bulczak made “full admissions” to gardaí.

Mr Quinn, at that juncture, said his client also made written admissions to investigators and cooperated fully with detectives.
It was revealed the accused was a man with 43 previous convictions, the majority of which were for assault and public order offences.

The most recent of those was recorded in January 2021 for public order.

Mr Quinn said his client was a man who suffered from medical difficulties but was someone who was doing his best to address those.

“The property was recovered. He is following the regime of doctors, he is taking his medication and he regrets the incident,” he said.

Judge Owens said owing to the fact the item was retrieved and how Mr Bulczak had accepted his culpability at an early stage, she said the most appropriate penalty was a fine of €150, giving him six months to pay in the process.

