Gardaí arrested Longford man for 'own safety'

A man has been fined for his part in a public order incident in Longford town earlier this year during which he was arrested for his own safety.

Paul Dowler, 7 Victory Court, Earl Street, Longford came before last week's sitting of Longford District Court charged with Section 4 public order.

That stemmed from an incident on March 21, 2022 shortly after 9pm at Victory Court.

It was revealed the accused had been arrested for his own safety and that of the public resulting from reports Mr Dowler had been involved in an altercation with a female.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said the incident had arisen from an unrelated episode just moments earlier.

“It was a domestic matter that went sour,” he said.

“I am pleased to say it is fully reconciled and the parties are back together and he absolutely regrets the matter.”

Mr Quinn added Mr Dowler was currently out of work at the minute, a revelation which led Judge Bernadette Owens to impose a €100 fine.

He was given four months to pay.