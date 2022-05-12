Minister for Older People Mary Butler visits south Longford's Convent Daycare Centre

Minister for Older People, Minister Mary Butler, recently visited Ballymahon Daycare Centre with local TD, Joe Flaherty. The Minister met with service users and was full of praise for the South Longford service and committed to working with them to attain additional funding.

The Minister and visiting delegation were welcomed by centre manager, Breda Greaves and founder and board chairman, Barney Steele.

The Minister saw first-hand the excellent work underway at the centre and was delighted to receive a gift of a planter wooden wheelbarrow from Pat Kilduff. The ornate wheelbarrow was made during the woodwork class.

Not to be outdone Rita Rhatigan presented the Minister with a bespoke shopping bag which was created in the art class.

Breda Greaves said the centre takes great pride in their work and are looking forward to the major regeneration project for Ballymahon which will include a state of the art facility for the daycare service.

She welcomed an assurance from the Minister that she will work with the service to try and secure a much-needed bus.

“A dedicated bus would enable us to greatly expand the service,” said Ms Greaves.

Later in the day the Minister visited the Alzheimer’s Society in Longford town and also the Rath Mhuire Daycare service in Granard.

The Minister also has responsibility for mental health services and met with Victor Connell and the team at Longford Counselling Services.