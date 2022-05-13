Fun-filled family show Lúminaria comes to Longford

Backstage Theatre is set to embark on a nationwide tour with a brand new family show developed in Backstage with the help of Longford students.

Lúminaria is an out of this world adventure with an array of wonderful characters played by three amazing actors, colourful puppets and original music, that brings the audience on a whimsical journey into the unknown that kicks off it's national tour in Backstage on Saturday, May 21.

The origin of this new show makes it extra special for Backstage & Longford audiences. During the development stage, writer Fionnuala Gygax and director Maisie Lee carried out a series of workshops with students in St Michaels NS and St Mel’s NS Ardagh over a six week period.

Through puppet making workshops and character & plot brainstorming sessions, these workshops involved children in the initial stages of show creation ensuring that the show spoke directly to kids. With schools shows already sold out families still have the opportunity to catch this fun-filled show before it sets of on a national tour.

There is an emergency in the village of Lúminaria and only Lúna can save them! Lúminaria is a magical village of winding streets and colourful buildings of all shapes and sizes, where everybody is happy and bright. Except when darkness falls. The villagers of Lúminaria are terrified of the dark.

Standing tall in the centre of the village is the Tour De Lúmiére; a beautiful tower of light, managed by Lady Light, who ensures the villagers are never in darkness. But tonight there is a problem. The moon is about to go dark and Lady Light can’t summon the light within herself to keep the Tour shining brightly.

To protect her mother and the villagers from darkness, Lady Light’s daughter Lúna must be brave and confront her own fear of darkness by taking an adventure into the unknown to try and find the light. Alone, she takes a journey up into the mysterious sky where she doesn’t know what she might find.

On her journey she meets a cacophony of eccentric characters; a pair of mischievous Winds (Speed and Direction), a one-man-jazz band Cloud, Grumpy Uncle Storm, the bright Celestial Sun and the wise Grandmother Moon. Each character expands Lúna’s knowledge and teaches her about the importance of light and darkness in life.

This story is a magical hero's journey about a young girl who learns that the things we are afraid of can reveal the most beautiful surprises. Lúminaria is a theatrical extravaganza that explores fear, bravery and love. Using puppetry, an original musical score and theatrical magic, Lúminaria brings the audience on a whimsical journey into the unknown.

A Backstage Theatre production supported by Arts Council Ireland with development support from Creative Ireland, Longford Arts Office and Roscommon Arts Centre.

School performaces for Lúminaria are sold out but tickets are available for the family show on Sat 21st May at 3pm priced at €8 or €30 for a family of 4 via box office on 0433347888 or backstage.ie.