Bealtaine Festival 2022 in partnership with LIVESTOCK and Creative Ireland Longford are delighted to present the premiere of a new work, Land Workings: from the land and to return there, by renowned artist Nigel Rolfe.

Curated and produced by Francis Fay, the premier of this audio-visual work will be shown at Corlea Trackway Visitors Centre, Kenagh, Co. Longford on Saturday 14 May (20:00 – 21:30) in association with the OPW.

Inspired by the Corlea Trackway: a relic of prehistory; a ‘togher’ – an Iron Age highway built in 148 BC, and possibly of ceremonial significance; Rolfe invites us to consider questions about resilience, vulnerability, and human purpose in the face of impermanence.

Rolfe worked on site at Corlea to create this work with the surrounding landscape and local people and now the resulting work returns to this site.

For booking and further information see: bealtaine.ie/bealtaine-event/livestock-land-workings/.

Speaking about the work Nigel Rolfe says ‘A bedrock of my work has been the land itself, working with the landscape and the framing terms of history on geography but more so the socio-politics of how and why places are particular to themselves and why they are what they are.

Fault lines that coincide into that peculiar spirit of place and the toxicity that is special to locations. Often attempting to examine sites and places that excavate our continuing inability to resolve human differences.

As a traveller in the world, to walk the ground, to ponder the now and the then of what happened there.’

Nigel Rolfe is recognised as a seminal figure in performance art nationally and internationally. His work spans live performance, photography, video and sound and has received international acclaim over five continents, including the former Eastern Bloc, North and South America and Asia.

Rolfe employs video not as a tool of documentation but to investigate and test his own physical and psychological limits, using his body as a site for challenging his limitations and revealing vulnerability.

Bealtaine Festival is Ireland’s national festival which celebrates the arts and creativity as we age. The festival is run by Age & Opportunity, the leading national development organisation working to enable the best possible quality of life for us all as we age and funded by the Arts Council and the HSE.

Age & Opportunity Arts provides opportunities for older people to be more creative more often, to create meaningful participation and representation for all older people in cultural and creative life and to demonstrate and celebrate how our creative potential can improve with age.

Livestock is an artist-led initiative set up to provide opportunities for performers to show new or evolving work. Livestock has collaborated with Dublin Live Art Festival (DLAF), MART, The Complex and Bealtine Festival. The platform is currently curated by Francis Fay and Katherine Nolan.

Other Bealtaine events include the Padraig Colum Gathering this weekend, launch of the BOI Community Art Project, a Granard Art Club Exhibition and an Over 65s Party.