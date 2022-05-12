Search

12 May 2022

Longford students to feature on international stage for Junk Kouture world final

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

12 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Solomon Eduard from Cnoc Mhuire Granard pictured wearing the design he and Joshua Osabuehien created at the Junk Kouture 2022 Final at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin. 

Longford’s young people have never failed to impress when it comes to creative projects and none have proven that more than Cnoc Mhuire Granard students Joshua Osabuehien and Solomon Eduard who are going forward to the international finals of Junk Kouture in Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

Back to the Future, modelled by Solomon, is a futuristic coat of armour against climate change, made from an old laundry basket, car wipers, and an old shower mat.

“Who could have ever imagined that there would be a step beyond a National Final?” a statement from Cnoc Mhuire posted on social media read.

“We’ll see lots more from Solomon and Josh in the coming months as they prepare for the world final in Abu Dhabi!”

Art teacher at the school, Ms Charmaine Hetherton told the Longford Leader: "Solomon opened the show on Thursday night in the Bord Gáis with an amazing performance to Breathe by The Prodigy. He brought the house down with his moves and received a mention from celebrity judge Soule for his efforts.

"A second entry from the school Tech Republic created by Leah Simpson, Marilena Dommer and Aisling O Hara also performed brilliantly on the night. I am very proud of all the students.

"The whole school community is delighted for Solomon and Joshua. What a huge achievement and thanks to Junkkouture for the huge opportunity to travel to Abu Dhabi for the World Final. We can't wait!"

