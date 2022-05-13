Nominations open for Roscommon / Longford Garda Youth Awards

Longford County Council is delighted to support the fourth annual Roscommon / Longford Garda Youth Awards, in association with An Garda Síochána and Roscommon County Council.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people who have contributed to their local communities.

Local organisations are urged to nominate young people who are deserving of the award. Nominees must be between the ages of 13 and 21 and can be nominated for one or four categories:

Individual – where a young person has made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live

Group – where two or more made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live

Special Achievement – where a young person has overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition

Community Safety – where a young person or persons, through a crime prevention or safety initiative or innovation, have made their community a safer place to live

Gardaí will be distributing nomination forms to schools, youth groups and voluntary organisations across County Longford and County Roscommon via email in the coming weeks. Forms may also be downloaded on from Garda.ie, Longfordcoco.ie or Roscommoncoco.ie. Alternatively, forms can be requested from Roscommon.GardaYouthAwards@garda.ie. Closes for nominations at 5pm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Pictured above: Castlerea District Inspector Adrian Flynn; Granard-Longford District Superintendent Seamus Boyle; Roscommon County Council Director of Services Majella Hunt; Roscommon-Longford Division Chief Superintendent Ray Mc Mahon; Longford County Council Director of Services Barbara Heslin and Roscommon District Inspector David Cryan