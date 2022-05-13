Search

13 May 2022

Nominations open for Roscommon / Longford Garda Youth Awards

Nominations open for Roscommon / Longford Garda Youth Awards

Reporter:

Newsroom

13 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council is delighted to support the fourth annual Roscommon / Longford Garda Youth Awards, in association with An Garda Síochána and Roscommon County Council.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people who have contributed to their local communities.

Local organisations are urged to nominate young people who are deserving of the award. Nominees must be between the ages of 13 and 21 and can be nominated for one or four categories:

Individual – where a young person has made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live
Group – where two or more made a positive contribution to their community making it a better place to live

Special Achievement – where a young person has overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition

Community Safety – where a young person or persons, through a crime prevention or safety initiative or innovation, have made their community a safer place to live

Gardaí will be distributing nomination forms to schools, youth groups and voluntary organisations across County Longford and County Roscommon via email in the coming weeks. Forms may also be downloaded on from Garda.ie, Longfordcoco.ie or Roscommoncoco.ie. Alternatively, forms can be requested from Roscommon.GardaYouthAwards@garda.ie. Closes for nominations at 5pm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Pictured above: Castlerea District Inspector Adrian Flynn; Granard-Longford District Superintendent Seamus Boyle; Roscommon County Council Director of Services Majella Hunt; Roscommon-Longford Division Chief Superintendent Ray Mc Mahon; Longford County Council Director of Services Barbara Heslin and Roscommon District Inspector David Cryan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media