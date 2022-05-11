Search

11 May 2022

Free ‘Try an Instrument’ Day with Music Generation Longford

Free 'Try an Instrument' Day with Music Generation Longford

Newsroom

11 May 2022

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Music Generation Longford in partnership with County Longford Library Services is hosting a ‘Try an Instrument Day’ in Ballymahon Library on Saturday, May 14.

From 12pm – 2pm, all young people are welcome to meet the Music Generation Longford Music Educators and try out their favourite instruments, or ones they might not be familiar with.

The aim is to introduce young people to the wide variety of instruments on loan and lessons available throughout the county. It also allows parents to borrow the instruments through the library lending scheme at a small fee; removing that high-cost barrier which can prevent young people from learning a new instrument.

The try an instrument day is completely free, with no obligation to sign up to a programme. It is an exciting opportunity for young people to try out the harp, uilleann pipes, traditional and rock and pop instruments and ask any questions they may have.

If you have any questions, feel free to email: musicgeneration longford@lwetb.ie

Local News

